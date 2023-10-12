Next Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 144,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,535. The company has a market cap of $621.61 million, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 468.97%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

