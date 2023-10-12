Next Capital Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

