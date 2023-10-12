Next Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

