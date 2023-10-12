Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

