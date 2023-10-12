Next Capital Management LLC Sells 6,502 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 677,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

