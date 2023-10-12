Next Capital Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

