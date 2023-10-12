NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.85

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 26717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.67 and a beta of 0.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 420,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

