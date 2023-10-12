Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 212,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,410,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 677,921 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after buying an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 646,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

