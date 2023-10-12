Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 25% Higher

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 307,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 74,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$837,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.