NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,731.68 or 1.00047892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002371 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.