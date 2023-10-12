NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $98.65 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.