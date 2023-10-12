Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $202.07 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

