NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) versus E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Head to Head Analysis

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E.On and NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get E.On alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $121.88 billion 0.26 $1.93 billion $0.27 43.69 NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 2.06 $183.01 million $3.00 16.53

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. NorthWestern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for E.On and NorthWestern Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 1 1 4 0 2.50 NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13

E.On currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.98%. NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than E.On.

Volatility and Risk

E.On has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. E.On pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and NorthWestern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On 0.56% 16.01% 2.69% NorthWestern Energy Group 11.67% 6.53% 2.38%

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats E.On on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.