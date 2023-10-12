Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.49

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 19877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $924.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.