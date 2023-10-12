Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 2.3%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 378,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 337,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $784,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $149,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $1,496,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuvalent by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.