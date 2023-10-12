Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

