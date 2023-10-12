Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 563.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,734. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

