OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OFS Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.68.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -340.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

