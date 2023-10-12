OMG Network Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $59.97 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

