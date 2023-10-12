ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $317.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

