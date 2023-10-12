Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
