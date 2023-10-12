Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ORA stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.