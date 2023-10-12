Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $84.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $101.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.