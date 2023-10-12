PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 4.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $347,790,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.46. 393,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $90.05.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

