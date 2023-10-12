Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 747.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

