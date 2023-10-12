Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.09

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 13469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 96.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

