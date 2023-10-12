Pax Dollar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $483.69 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005689 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

