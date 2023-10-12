Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
