Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 54,252 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,620 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Perficient comprises 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Perficient were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.71. 26,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,071. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

