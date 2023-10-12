Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 641,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,000. Core & Main comprises about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.28% of Core & Main at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNM. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at $3,883,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 4,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 317,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198,228 shares of company stock worth $614,949,744 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

