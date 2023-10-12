Pembroke Management LTD Has $26.62 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Albany International accounts for 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.91% of Albany International worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

