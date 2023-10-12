Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 3.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.22% of Bio-Techne worth $27,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 262,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

