Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. Gentherm accounts for 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

THRM stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 13,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $352,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

