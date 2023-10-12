Pepe Price Reaches $0.0000 (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Pepe has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Pepe has a market capitalization of $263.40 million and approximately $35.53 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000063 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $42,822,125.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

