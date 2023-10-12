PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.4% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 133.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

