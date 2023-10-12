PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

PEP stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.