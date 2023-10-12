PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.54 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.04.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17,366.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,745,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,576,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

