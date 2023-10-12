PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.54 EPS.
PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.04.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
