PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.54 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $183.04. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

