Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

