Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.