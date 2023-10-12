Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

