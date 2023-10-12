Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

