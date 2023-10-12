Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,616 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $132,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

