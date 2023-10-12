Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $243.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

