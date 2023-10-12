Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.69, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $509,127.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $2,329,207 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.