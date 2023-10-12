Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE PLNT opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

