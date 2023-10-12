Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 185.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PL. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.