Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.75 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $124,309.46 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.76088878 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $269,964.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

