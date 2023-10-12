Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.67. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 198,203 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jonestrading began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRME

Prime Medicine Trading Down 15.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth about $181,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 526,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.