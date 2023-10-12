Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is JLP Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 11.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 243.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78,492 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.16.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,887. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

